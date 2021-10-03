Elden Ring is in the 'Final Stages of Development' - News

FromSoftware's Yasuhiro Kitao in a recent interview with Famitsu and translated by Reddit discussed the upcoming game, Elden Ring. The team is in track for its January release as the game is in the final stages of development.

"We're in the final stages of development, and we're moving forward quietly," said Kitao.

Kitao was asked about what kind of game Elden Ring and he said it is a "culmination of FromSoftware's expertise in dark fantasy action. You can enjoy the high level of difficulty and the sense of accomplishment of overcoming it, the joy of discovering the unknown, and the creation of the world setting."

"You can explore the open field and seamlessly visit small to medium-sized dungeons within it," he added when asked about the features of the game. "There are several types of dungeons to explore, such as catacombs and auditoriums. At the end of the world, we have what we call 'legacy dungeons', which are huge castle-like dungeons like the ones in previous titles."

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.

