Metroid Dread is Only 4.1 GB in Size - News

/ 611 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Nintendo and developer MercurySteam have updated the Nintendo eShop page for Metroid Dread ahead of its launch for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, October 8.

The updated eShop page for the action-adventure game reveals the file size is only 4.1 GB. Nintendo Switch games tend to be far smaller than games on PlayStation or Xbox consoles, however, at 4.1 GB that is smaller than several other Nintendo titles.

Metroid Dread also supports Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, Russian, Chinese, English languages.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Who is that enemy attacking Samus at the start of the trailer? Is that… a living Chozo? The Chozo are highly intelligent and technologically advanced species who wish to bring peace to the galaxy. But a living Chozo is a very rare sight—especially one attacking Samus!

More about this mysterious figure will be revealed when the Metroid Dread game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on October 8.

But that wasn’t all the trailer covered! The sneak peek also unveiled some of Samus’ abilities—both new and ones previously seen in other games in the series.

Flash Shift – This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant.

– This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant. Pulse Radar –This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks.

–This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks. Grapple Beam – A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object.

– A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object. Ice Missile – By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms!

– By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms! Storm Missile – With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession.

– With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession. Cross Bomb – This powerful bomb explodes in four directions.

– This powerful bomb explodes in four directions. Speed Booster – This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls.

– This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls. Shinespark – True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state.

– True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state. Screw Attack – A classic move that has been in every single 2D Metroid game, the Screw Attack finds Samus damaging enemies and shattering certain obstacles during a spin jump.

In addition to all these abilities, the trailer also highlighted some new sequences from the game, including several featuring giant creatures, terrifying robots and new environments.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles