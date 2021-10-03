The Ascent Developer is Aware of Demand for PS5 Version - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant released the co-op cyberpunk science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 29.

Developer Neon Giant via the official Twitter account for The Ascent was asked if the game would be getting a release on the PlayStation 5. The developer is aware of the demand for a PS5 version of the game and told the fans to keep an eye on their Twitter account for updates.

"Thanks for letting us know you'd like to see The Ascent on PS5!" said the developer via Twitter. "While we don't have anything to announce right now, we want you to know we hear you and the team are aware of the demand for a PS5 version. Keep an eye right here on our Twitter for updates!"

