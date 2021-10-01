Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Reportedly Planned for November Release - News

/ 436 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

It was rumored recently that Rockstar Games was developing remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles - Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was rated earlier this week in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

Kotaku has heard from sources Rockstar plans to release the trilogy remasters in November. This is due to Rockstar delaying the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online from November 11 release date to March 2022.

The 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III is on October 22. If Rockstar does plan to release a remaster of the PS2 Grand Theft Auto games in November we should hear something about it soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles