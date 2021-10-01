By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Reportedly Planned for November Release

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Reportedly Planned for November Release - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 436 Views

It was rumored recently that Rockstar Games was developing remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles - Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was rated earlier this week in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. 

Kotaku has heard from sources Rockstar plans to release the trilogy remasters in November. This is due to Rockstar delaying the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online from November 11 release date to March 2022.

The 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III is on October 22. If Rockstar does plan to release a remaster of the PS2 Grand Theft Auto games in November we should hear something about it soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SKMBlake (2 hours ago)

So they will release ports to maje people wait for another port, brilliant

  • 0
mZuzek (2 hours ago)

Ah yes, three of the finest games from the trilogy.

  • 0
INCITATUSBR (3 hours ago)

maybe by the very first time in Nintendo Switch?

  • -2
Darwinianevolution INCITATUSBR (1 hour ago)

Considering this are single-player PS2 games, there's absolutely no excuse to not port it, outside of T2's weird relation with Nintendo.

  • 0
javi741 INCITATUSBR (55 minutes ago)

Why do comments even bringing up a Switch port possibility keep getting downvotes, what is he saying thats wrong?

  • 0
javi741 INCITATUSBR (54 minutes ago)

It likely will get ported to switch, according to Kotaku sources

  • 0