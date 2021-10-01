Echoes of Mana Arrives in Spring 2022 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer WFS announced the action RPG, Echoes of Mana, will launch for iOS and Android in spring 2022.

The game is set in a world where all has been lost. The protagonist, guided by the goddess, sets off on an adventure to various worlds of memories in search of the legendary sword to restore the world.

All illustrations are original to this game.

Legend of Mana and Children of Mana will also appear. Characters previously without voices will also appear, such as Amanda.

In battle, you can form a party with three characters and freely switch between them in combat. While simple and easy-to-play, it aims to be a battle system worthy of the Mana series name.

