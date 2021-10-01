Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue Launches December 14 - News

Thunderful Publishing and developer Dejima Games announced the action rescue platformer, Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 14.

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue has you take on the role of a new female fire rescue officer breathing life into a rundown local fire station. Responding to procedurally generated blazes across the city, you are called into action to try and save all the civilians (and cats!) caught in the fires in a nail-baiting three-minute time limit. Extra time can be earned by extinguishing dastardly pyro-monsters as you chop your way through obstacles and use your hose as an improvised jetpack to boost your jump and reach otherwise inaccessible places.

Blending beautiful retro-inspired pixel art with 3D visuals that draw on the power of modern machines, Firegirl will take you on a thrilling trip across a diverse array of (burning) locations, including dense forests, lavish hotels, high-speed trains and multi-storey apartment blocks. You’ll also get to hang out at the Firehouse between missions to upgrade equipment and hire new staff to better prepare yourself for the blazing challenges ahead. As if Firegirl hasn’t already got enough on her hotplate, there’s also the question of what’s behind the spate of fires ravaging the city.

