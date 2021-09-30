Demon’s Souls Remake Sales Top 1.4 Million Units - Sales

/ 360 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Bluepoint Games announced the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon’s Souls has sold over 1.4 million units as of September 19.

It was also announced today PlayStation has acquired Bluepoint Games. The studio has also worked on PS4 remakes and remasters of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush and many more.

The remake of Demon’s Souls released for the PS5 on November 12, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles