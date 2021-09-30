The Game Awards 2021 Will be In-Person, Set for December 9 - News

The Game Awards 2021 will be an in-person event and will be live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will be held on Thursday, December 9.

"We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games," Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of The Game Awards told The Hollywood Reporter. "Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium."

The Game Awards 2021 is executive produced by Keighley and Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett is the creative director and Richard Preuss is the director.

