Switch vs PS4 in the US Sales Comparison - August 2021

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

The PS4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. PS4 US:

Gap change in latest month: 20,412 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,839,897 - Switch

Total Lead: 6,424,775 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 30,653,545

PS4 Total Sales: 24,228,770

August 2021 is the 54th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap in the US between the Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The Switch sold 20,412 more units than the PS4 in the last month. In the last 12 months, the Switch has grown its lead by 3.84 million units. The Switch currently leads by 6.42 million units.

The 54th month on sale for the Switch is August 2021, while for the PS4 it is April 2018. The Switch has sold 30.65 million units, while the PS4 sold 24.23 million units during the same timeframe.

The PS4 did not reach the current Switch sales until month 73 where it sold a total of 31.52 million units.

The PS4 has been available for 94 months in the US and has sold 35.01 million units. The Switch is currently 4.36 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS4.

