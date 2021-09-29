Take-Two CEO: Xbox Game Pass Reaches 30 Million Subscribers - News

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during TheWrap's TheGrill 2021 roundtable chat might have let slip Xbox Game Pass has around 30 million subscribers. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was also at the discussion.

"We think about it as bringing more games to more people, but not as a replacement for retail," said Spencer talking about Xbox Game Pass. "In fact, we had our biggest year in retail ever last year while our subscriptions were growing."

Zelnick added, "I think last time we checked, we got about 30 million subs, Phil, right? Something like that?"

Spencer responded, "The last public number we announced was 18 [million]." Zelnick than corrected himself by saying, "It's more than 18 [million]. The point is it is a big number."

It would make sense for Strauss Zelnick as the CEO of Take-Two to know the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Take-Two and Microsoft have made deals to make Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 available on the subscription service.

It should be noted the 30 million figure has not been confirmed yet.

