Battlefield 2042 PC Requirements Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 375 Views
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have revealed the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Battlefield 2042 ahead of the game's beta, which is set to run from October 8 to 10.
Check out the minimum and recommended PC specifications below:
Minimum PC specs:
- OS: 64-BIT Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core 15 6600K
- Memory: 8GB
- Video memory: 4GB
- Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 TI
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
- DirectX: 12
- Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
- Hard-drive space: 100GB
Recommended PC specs:
- OS: 64-BIT Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Processor (Intel): INTEL Core 17 4790
- Memory: 16GB
- Video memory: 8GB
- Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- DirectX: 12
- Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
- Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD
Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19.
Ryzen 3600 minimum? I don't believe you, this game is also on PS4/XBO.