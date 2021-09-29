Toy Soldiers HD Delayed to October 21 - News

Publisher Accelerate Games and developer Signal Studios have delayed Toy Soldiers HD from September 30 to October 21. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"The new date is based on an issue of leaderboards displaying incorrectly, amongst some minor items we wanted to address, so instead of staggering our release, we decided it was best to hold all versions until we could release them on the same day," the companies said. "We are fixing the leaderboard right now. We are absolutely positive we will release them all on October 21."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released in 2010, the new updated version of the hit indie game includes improved single and multiplayer gameplay, never-before played content, enhanced HD graphics (hence the name), improved camera and sound and all previously released downloadable content.

The original Toy Soldiers remains one of the most beloved and best-selling XBLA titles of all time, selling millions of units. At the 2011 D.I.C.E. award show, the indie game was nominated for best simulation game of the year alongside massively budgeted AAA titles Starcraft 2, Civilization V, Dawn of War II, and Supreme Commander II.

The game’s gameplay mechanics remain unique. You control one of two armies made up of more than 50 units of miniature World War I toys, set in a diorama of various locations such as a bedroom, library, etc. Like many tower defense games, you strategically build your defenses while plotting your counter offensives.

But unlike other tower defense games, Toy Soldiers HD gives you the ability to experience the battle from both top-down strategic perspective and a first-person POV take the action into your own hands’ perspective. Watch the action unfold or jump feet first into the boots of an infantryman and race across the battlefield dodging artillery while using a flamethrower to burn your enemies to a crisp. Mount your horse and charge the enemy head on with your cavalry. Pilot bombers and drop shells that pockmark the field below or strafe your opponent using biplanes. Go hands-on howitzers and mow down the enemy.

Toy Soldiers HD is the digital embodiment of our childhood imagination complete with authentic World War I sights and sounds. World War I toy army men and military vehicles. First and third-person perspective. Single and multiplayer gameplay. Strategic military tower defense combined with first-person shooter-like action.

