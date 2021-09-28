October 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for October 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for October are:

Aaero ($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31

Hover ($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair ($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X ($19.99 ERP): Available October 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Aaero

Speed through stunning environments, tracing ribbons of light and fighting epic boss battles, all to an incredibly licensed soundtrack. Featuring music from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal, and more, feel the groove and release the energy that lives in the music.

Hover

In a futuristic 3D open world, join a group of young rebels, the Gamers, and fight against oppressing laws while performing incredible tricks and combos. Equipped with high-tech gear allowing for amazing jumps and speed, help the citizenry, and find a way to reach the Orbital Station.

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Step into the shadows of the hell house to vanquish your old-nemesis, Dracula. With 6-player co-op, select your fan favorite vampire hunters from across the entire series to return Dracula to his eternal slumber.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Set three months after the destruction of Racoon City, help Claire Redfield travel to Europe to search for her missing brother, Chris. Infiltrate the Paris laboratory of the Umbrella Corporation and survive the zombie horde that awaits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

