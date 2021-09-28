Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets New Trailer and Details - News

The Pokemon Company and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released new details and a new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the Pokemon Diamond Version and Pokemon Pearl Version games, bringing Trainers back to the Sinnoh region, where they will meet Professor Rowan, battle against Team Galactic, and explore the Grand Underground. For those setting out through Sinnoh for the first time, plenty of new encounters and surprises await.

The All-Purpose Poketch

The Poketch is a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps. This all-purpose tool has apps for all sorts of situations, such as the Dowsing Machine app, which can be used to locate hidden items. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, the Poketch also allows players to call on wild Pokemon to help them out by using hidden moves like Cut to chop down obstructive trees or Rock Climb to scale steep cliffs.

Have Fun with Pokemon in Amity Square

Amity Square in Hearthome City is a relaxing place where Trainers can spend time with their Pokemon. They’ll be able to walk with up to six of their Pokemon at a time, so long as they are among the list of Pokemon permitted in the park. While inside Amity Square, players can also adjust the camera angle and zoom level to take commemorative photos and videos with their Pokemon. Photos can be taken by pressing the Nintendo Switch system’s Capture Button, while short videos can be recorded by pressing and holding it.

Make Some Poffins!

Poffins are snacks that can raise Pokemon’s conditions, such as Coolness or Cuteness. By raising these conditions, players can get higher scores during the Visual Evaluation of Super Contest Shows. In Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, it was only possible to make Poffins in the Poffin House, but now players can make them in Amity Square as well.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

