Marvel's Avengers Spider-Man DLC to Feature 'Cutscenes and a Story' - News

posted 9 hours ago

Marvel's Avengers senior producer Dan Matlack via the official Discord for the game revealed some details on the upcoming Spider-Man DLC for the game. The DLC will feature cutscenes and a story.

"Spider-Man is what we call an 'event' so he will have cut scenes and a story for sure," said Matlack via MP1st.

The Spider-Man DLC will release for Marvel's Avengers by the end of the year exclusively on PlayStation consoles.

Matlack also revealed the Marvel's Avengers Klaw Raid will have familiar environments, but it is unique.

