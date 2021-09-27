Ember Lab to 'Look Into' Releasing Kena: Bridge of Spirits on other Platforms - News

Developer Ember Lab released Kena: Bridge of Spirits for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 21. It currently has a Metacritic score of 81 on PS5 and 80 on PC.

Ember Lab’s co-founder Josh Grier in an interview with SegmentNext was asked if the game would be coming to other platforms and he said the team would "look into other platform releases."

While this does not guarantee a release on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, his response does leave the door open for a potential port to these other platforms.

"We have been responding to the requests from the community as best we can," Grier added. "For example, we just announced a physical release and the addition of Russian and Brazilian-Portuguese."

