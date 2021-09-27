Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.06 Out Now - News

Ember Labs has released update 1.06 for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The update has added the ability to remap movement keys for the PC version, as well as fixing lost Karma. Save files that had missing Karma will be fixed after downloading the patch.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Check out the patch notes below:

Added ability to remap movement keys (PC only).

Implemented fix for lost Karma. Save files missing Karma will be corrected after downloading the patch.

Fixed progression blocker in Storehouse. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed progression blocker when entering the Ancient Well. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed previous saves with Forge progression blocker

Fixed issue with Cursed Chest being locked when dying at the same time as enemies are defeated. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed EOS SDK error preventing some players from launching the game (PC only).

The Parry Counter attack is now easier to perform.

Fixed soft-lock in the Ancient Well.

Crash fixes.

Minor audio, visual, and collision bugs.

