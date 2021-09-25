Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Castle Pixel have announced Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

"Our team believes in games’ power to captivate by marrying fun gameplay with memorable storytelling," said Castle Pixel design lead Rob Maher. "The classic 2D games we grew on tested your skills from start to finish, and we’re also big fans of games that let you influence the story and world through choice. Blossom Tales II is our love letter to action RPGs of old but allows us to blend that satisfying challenge with delightful interactivity in a way that we love to play ourselves."

Playtonic Friends CEO Gavin Price added, "We’re all huge fans of the older Zelda titles, and when we first played the original Blossom Tales, we were blown away by the heart and character Castle Pixel brought to their game. When the opportunity arose to work with the team on expanding that experience and helping to bring The Minotaur Prince to life we had to jump at it."

The Minotaur King has returned… and it’s all your fault! Lily’s back for a new “classic” action-adventure set hundreds of years after The Sleeping King!

Grandpa’s latest tale takes you on a journey through haunted forests, pirate shores, and other mysterious lands across a vast open-world! Charming towns, terrible enemies, tricky puzzles, and powerful weapons await you.

Enjoy a “story within a story” as Grandpa narrates exciting moments throughout Lily’s incredible adventure.

Will you help Lily defeat the Minotaur King and save her brother?

Key Features:

Compelling main story plus engaging side-quests.

Classic top-down action-adventure in a retro 2D environment.

Dozens of mini-dungeons, caves, and locations to discover.

Choices that influence story and events.

A wide array of weapons and abilities.

Over 15 hours of gameplay.

