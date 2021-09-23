Square Enix Announces Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix announced Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on October 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

Open your mind and let your story unfold.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is an RPG set in a world of swords and sorcery, told entirely through the medium of cards.

Enjoy an all new, yet appealingly nostalgic gaming experience from Yoko Taro (creative director), Keiichi Okabe (music director), Kimihiko Fujisaka (character designer).

