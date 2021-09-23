Mojang Reportedly Working on Two New Games - News

Minecraft developer Mojang is reportedly developing at least two new games, according to "trusted sources" who spoke with Windows Central senior editor Jez Corden.

"I know from trusted sources that Mojang has at least two all-new projects that aren't Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons, although I have no idea exactly what those games might look like," said Corden.

Mojang has been posting pixel art of Minecraft, which is either for fun or possibly teasing future Minecraft games.

"Perhaps we'll discover that all of those pixel-style art posts were in fact teases for full-blown projects ... or maybe not. One can hope, though," added Corden.

Minecraft has sold over 200 million units, while Minecraft Dungeons has found some success with over 10 million players as of February.

