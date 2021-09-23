DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters Announced for PC - News

Publisher HandyGames and developer SandBloom Studio have announced light puzzle platformer, DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters, for PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

We will be alive, even beyond death.

Embark onto a surrealistic afterlife journey to discover the secrets of the broken and mysterious Plane of Memory in this atmospheric light puzzle-platformer with a hint of stealth. Explore a warm voxel world with an intense cinematic approach. Dive into this deep reflexive experience, meet its inhabitants and save the day!

Key Features:

A Cinematic Voxel Experience – DE-EXIT embraces the clash of minimalistic voxel aesthetic and simple textures on one side, complex cinematographic features, more realistic visual effects, and even motion capture animation on the other.

– DE-EXIT embraces the clash of minimalistic voxel aesthetic and simple textures on one side, complex cinematographic features, more realistic visual effects, and even motion capture animation on the other. A Mysterious Journey into a New World – You wake up in a new and intriguing and surrealistic world. Where are you? What are you doing here? Why does everything seem so different? Commence a voyage full of questions, broken worlds but hopeful people. Of strange, unexpected sights and grandiose sceneries. Discover what happened to the Plane of Memory and help fix it.

– You wake up in a new and intriguing and surrealistic world. Where are you? What are you doing here? Why does everything seem so different? Commence a voyage full of questions, broken worlds but hopeful people. Of strange, unexpected sights and grandiose sceneries. Discover what happened to the Plane of Memory and help fix it. The Story is the Core – Set out in a thrilling journey where puzzles, stealth, platforming, and action work as tools to potentiate cinematography, story, and setting.

– Set out in a thrilling journey where puzzles, stealth, platforming, and action work as tools to potentiate cinematography, story, and setting. A Reflection about Death and the Afterlife – Death tends to be a taboo subject. With DE-EXIT we want to open the discussion around these fascinating topics from a more positive perspective than we usually do. You will be able to experience and hear about death from plenty of different perspectives. We hope that you will enjoy our ode to life.

