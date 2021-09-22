PS4 Firmware Update Reportedly Fixes Issue When CMOS Battery Dies - News

Sony has released a new PlayStation 4 firmware update for the console and it reportedly has fixed a big issue with the PS4.

Before the update was released when the CMOS battery died in the console games would crash on start-up. Now games are no longer crashing and you are even able to earn trophies again. This is according to YouTuber Destruction Games who tested a PS4 with a dead CMOS battery.

"It looks like the 9.0 PS4 firmware update fixed the CBOMB issue," he said. "Tested it on my PS4 with a dead battery and games are no longer crashing on startup and I can even earn trophies, although the trophy earn dates will be blank.

"My date when booting my PS4 was 1969 and 5:00PM which is the default date and time the PS4 falls back on with a dead battery, so my battery is definitely still dead."

He added, "I have also had a few other people who have tested it themselves say that digital games also work! I don’t have any digital games installed on my PS4 so I haven’t tested it myself, but that is also very good news if it is true."

The CMOS battery powers the internal clock and when players go to start a game the PS4 will compare the internal clock with the date and time on a server to verify the player. If the battery dies, the console will ask players to enter the date and time when it boots, then sync the date and time online. However, if PSN is offline, the console can't connect to it, and the sync can't be happen, which means no games are playable.

