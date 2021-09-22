Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Ultimate Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Microids and developer Eden Games have announced Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch. Both will launch on December 14.

Here is an overview of the two games:

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition will feature all the content available in Gear.Club Unlimited 2, allowing players to throw themselves into exciting races with the most prestigious supercars. Compete in more than 250 races and tackle Porsche Series behind the wheel of the mythical 911 930 Turbo!

Finishing in pole position requires talent, discipline, resilience, and mastering the gas pedal!

Key Features:

Drive legendary vehicles in a huge environment with rich & diverse landscapes with remastered graphics for an enhanced experience!

In Career mode, you can save the family racing team from bankruptcy by challenging charismatic drivers of various nationalities.

Discover the Porsche Series mode and drive the famous manufacturer’s most prestigious vehicles, to get the chance to drive the iconic 911 930 Turbo.

Create and manage your Club and recruit the best players you come across. You can take on rival clubs from around the world as you lead your crew to the top of the leaderboard.

Manage your garage and make it your space! Admire your collection of racing cars acquired along your races. Gear Club Unlimited 2 offers more than 50 licensed vehicles from some of the world’s most prestigious manufacturers.

Alone or with friends: the game offers many multi-player possibilities, with up to four players in local split-screen mode.

Find all Gear.Club Unlimited 2 downloadable content for the most complete racing experience and hours of fast-paced driving!

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition will launch November 30th 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Specifications:

Genre: Racing

Racing Players: Up to four (local split-screen)

Up to four (local split-screen) Systems: PS4, PS5, Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PC Release Date: December 14, 2021

December 14, 2021 Developer: Eden Games

Eden Games Publisher: Microids

Microids Text: French, English, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, Portuguese, and Russian

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition will also be released on December 14th on Nintendo Switch and will include all the content previously released for Gear.Club Unlimited 2.

Specifications:

Genre: Racing

Racing Players: Up to four (local split-screen), up to eight (online and LAN)

Up to four (local split-screen), up to eight (online and LAN) System: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Release Date: December 14, 2021

December 14, 2021 Developer: Eden Games

Eden Games Publisher: Microids

Microids Text: French, English, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, Portuguese, and Russian

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

