Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, Features 40 Minutes Focused on Switch Games Coming This Winter - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct live stream tomorrow, September 23 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK.

The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 40 minutes long and focus on new information on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Nintendo.com, Nintendo.co.uk, and Nintendo.co.jp.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

