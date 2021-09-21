Dandy Ace Arrives September 28 for Switch and Xbox One - News

/ 382 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Neowiz and developer Mad Mimic announced Dandy Ace will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on September 28.

"We were thrilled by the reception of Dandy Ace when it launched on PC last year," said Neowiz product manager Don Hudson. "But we always knew that Ace and Lele would feel even better on consoles. Mad Mimic has made something truly unique and mesmerizing in Dandy Ace and we hope players the world over find something to love."

Mad Mimic COO Luis Sampaio added, "We’re so very proud of Dandy Ace. The game was envisioned from the start for consoles as well as PC, so we’re thrilled to finally be letting fans on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch take their crack at the Cursed Mirror!"

View the launch date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dandy Ace is an over-the-top fast-paced roguelike experience that follows a fabulous magician seeking to combine and use his magical cards while fighting and looting his way to defeat the Green-Eyed Illusionist, Lele, who has imprisoned him in a cursed mirror. While battling your way through Lele’s ever changing palace, combine different cards with more than a thousand possibilities, each with their own playstyles and powers. Every run provides new challenges and combinations for players to explore as they progress closer to Lele.

Play as Dandy Ace, the amazing hero, and survive the challenges of the extravagant, lavish and ever-changing palace created to defeat him filled with bizarre creatures and outrageous bosses. Find all the magical cards, gather shards and gold, and get help from his assistants and unconventional allies.

Key Features:

Roguelite Experience – Try, die and try again until you beat the Green-Eyed Illusionist with the replayability and adrenaline of a rogue-like with permanent upgrades that makes you stronger as you progress further with each run.

– Try, die and try again until you beat the Green-Eyed Illusionist with the replayability and adrenaline of a rogue-like with permanent upgrades that makes you stronger as you progress further with each run. 2D Isometric Fast-Paced Action – with lots of challenging but fair combat engagements. Battle your way through bizarre creatures and outrageous bosses while building up your own arsenal of magic.

– with lots of challenging but fair combat engagements. Battle your way through bizarre creatures and outrageous bosses while building up your own arsenal of magic. Create Your Own Builds – Combine cards with more than a thousand possibilities, each with its own gameplay style and powers.

– Combine cards with more than a thousand possibilities, each with its own gameplay style and powers. Challenges of the Ever-Changing Palace – Explore the extravagant and lavish aesthetics of the game through the nonlinear progression of the palace, fighting off unique enemies and bosses, on your quest to defeat Lele and escape the cursed mirror.

– Explore the extravagant and lavish aesthetics of the game through the nonlinear progression of the palace, fighting off unique enemies and bosses, on your quest to defeat Lele and escape the cursed mirror. Twitch Mode for Livestream Shenanigans – Call upon your stream viewers to provide aid, or hinder your progress in this Twitch-enabled game mode that lets Twitch audiences call the shots inside the Cursed Mirror.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles