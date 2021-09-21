Alan Wake Remastered Rated for Switch - News

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment earlier this month announced Alan Wake Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 5.

The game has now been rated for the Nintendo Switch in Brazil, according to VideoGamesChronicle. The Switch version was rated alongside the already announced versions on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

While the game might have been rated for the Switch, it is possible this was done in error and a Switch version should not be expected until an official announcement is made by Epic Games Publishing or developer Remedy Entertainment.

Alan Wake Remastered includes 4K remasters of the original game and its two expansions, as well as new commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

