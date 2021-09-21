ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games to Release 3 Cotton Games in the West - News

/ 329 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games announced Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute, Cotton 100%, and Panorama Cotton will be getting a release in the west later this year. Platforms for the games were not announced.

Here is an overview of the games:

Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute

Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute comes with two awesome games of the Cotton universe—Cotton 2 and Cotton Boomerang. Plus, the retro shoot ’em up Guardian Force offers a variety besides the magical adventures of the iconic “cute ’em up” heroine, spicing up the tribute.

Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute will be available at Strictly Limited Games as a Limited Edition and a Collector’s Edition.

Cotton 100%

Cotton 100% gives new Cotton players a great jump start into the franchise. The game was originally released in 1994 on the Super Famicom and later in 2003 on PlayStation. Coming in with a bright, colorful palette, it’s ideal for beginners, since it’s easier than the original Cotton.

Cotton 100% will be available for digital store download coming from ININ Games, and as a Limited and Collector’s Edition at Strictly Limited Games.

Panorama Cotton

Panorama Cotton, originally published in 1994, introduces a fresh, new gameplay design into the Cotton franchise. The “pseudo 3D” shoot ‘em up was considered a technical prodigy when it was released on the Mega Drive.

After the queen emerges from the castle in a hurry to save the world from falling into chaos, Cotton and Silk are setting off on their new adventure.

Panorama Cotton will be available for digital download from the online store coming from ININ Games, and Strictly Limited Games as Limited and Collector’s Edition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles