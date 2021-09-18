Sony Pictures CEO: Games Industry Consolidation to Continue - News

Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra during the Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference was asked if he saw the movie industry to continues its consolidation.

Vinciquerra not only sees the movie industry to continue consolidating, but also the video game industry.

"I think the traditional medium of television and film has probably peaked and the new growth area will be the games business, and who’s better positioned than Sony for that business?" said Vinciquerra.

"I do think you’ll see some consolidation on that side. You’ll probably see a little more on our side as well. I do think there are probably too many film studios and you might see one or two less over the next five-to-ten years.

"But I think the next area of consolidation will be the games business."

There has been consolidation in video games in recent years with Microsoft growing its first-party lineup just five studios a years ago to now 23 studios with the most recent acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.

Other acquisitions include Electronic Arts acquiring Codemasters, as well as Tencent and Embracer acquiring a fair number of studios.

