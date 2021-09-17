SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong?

Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails.

But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite sponge can’t handle—with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!

Story:

SpongeBob and Patrick meet the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra who gives them a vial full of Mermaid’s Tears. Legend claims they grant the wishes of those who are pure of heart…

Naturally, the two best buddies get overexcited and their flurry of wishes tears open the very fabric of space and time. All while releasing Cosmic Jelly onto Bikini Bottom and opening portals to strange Wishworlds in the process.

Now it’s up to our heroes to rescue their friends who got lost in the Wishworlds and bring back Bikini Bottom’s most iconic buildings.

But Kassandra has her own devious plan…

Key Features:

Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick.

Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar.

Travel to seven distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom.

Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick.

Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors.

Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory.

