Koei Tecmo Reveals TGS 2021 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 394 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has announced its live stream schedule and lineup for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online.

Read the details below:

okyo Game Show 2021 Online Official Live Stream (previously announced)

October 2 (YouTube, Niconico)

20:00 JST – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei and Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – Featuring Kenichi Ogasawara (Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei producer) and Akihiro Suzuki (Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires general producer).

– – Featuring Kenichi Ogasawara (Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei producer) and Akihiro Suzuki (Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires general producer). 21:00 JST – Blue Reflection: Second Light and Unannounced Title – Featuring Kanako Yanagihara (Ao Hoshizaki voice actor for Blue Reflection: Second Light) and Mel Kishida (character designer and supervisor for Blue Reflection: Second Light), plus more guests to be announced for unannounced title.

Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online

October 1 (YouTube, Niconico, Twitter)

20:00 to 20:30 – Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Pre-Show – A peek at what will be broadcast during the Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online stream on Saturday, October 2, 2021! Information about each corner, campaigns and special shopping deals will be mentioned.

– A peek at what will be broadcast during the Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online stream on Saturday, October 2, 2021! Information about each corner, campaigns and special shopping deals will be mentioned. 20:40 to 21:20 – Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special Program – Beautiful horror. Information about Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, available on October 28. Featuring guest Keisuke Kikuchi (Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water producer).

October 2 (YouTube, Niconico, Twitter)

12:00 to 12:15 – Opening – Featuring Hisashi Koinuma (Koei Tecmo Games president and COO)

– Featuring Hisashi Koinuma (Koei Tecmo Games president and COO) 12:15 to 12:30 – Shopping – Information about campaigns and limited time sales taking place during the broadcast!

– Information about campaigns and limited time sales taking place during the broadcast! 12:40 to 13:20 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei Special Program – The game’s producer, Kenichi Ogasawara, will talk about the Kou Shibusawa 40th anniversary title, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei. Featuring Kenichi Ogasawara (Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei producer).

– The game’s producer, Kenichi Ogasawara, will talk about the Kou Shibusawa 40th anniversary title, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei. Featuring Kenichi Ogasawara (Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei producer). 13:20 to 13:35 – Shopping – Information about Nobunaga’s Ambition-related merchandise, as well as special information about a limited time sale, which you can only take part in if you watch this segment!

– Information about Nobunaga’s Ambition-related merchandise, as well as special information about a limited time sale, which you can only take part in if you watch this segment! 13:40 to 14:15 – Dynasty Warriors (Mobile Game) Special Program – Find out how to further enjoy playing the mobile game Dynasty Warriors! Details coming soon. Featuring Akihiro Suzuki (Dynasty Warriors mobile game producer).

– Find out how to further enjoy playing the mobile game Dynasty Warriors! Details coming soon. Featuring Akihiro Suzuki (Dynasty Warriors mobile game producer). 14:15 to 14:25 – Shopping – Information about Dynasty Warriors-related merchandise, as well as special information about a limited time sale, which you can only take part in if you watch this segment!

– Information about Dynasty Warriors-related merchandise, as well as special information about a limited time sale, which you can only take part in if you watch this segment! 14:30 to 15:00 – Shin Hokuto Musou (Mobile Game) – Raoh Arc Completion Special Program – The Raoh Arc has come to an end! Learn more about how to play Shin Hokuto Musou through videos and gameplay of fateful showdowns! Featuring Naohito Kano (Shin Hokuto Musou mobile game producer).

– The Raoh Arc has come to an end! Learn more about how to play Shin Hokuto Musou through videos and gameplay of fateful showdowns! Featuring Naohito Kano (Shin Hokuto Musou mobile game producer). 15:10 to 15:40 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou Presents The Three Kingdoms Officer Rankings – Who is your favorite Three Kingdoms officer? In celebration its one-year anniversary, the MMO strategy simulation game Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou held an officer popularity poll and the results will be announced here! Featuring Midori Hakozaki (Nippon Broadcasting System announcer) and Yukinori Ito (Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou producer).

– Who is your favorite Three Kingdoms officer? In celebration its one-year anniversary, the MMO strategy simulation game Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou held an officer popularity poll and the results will be announced here! Featuring Midori Hakozaki (Nippon Broadcasting System announcer) and Yukinori Ito (Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou producer). 15:50 to 16:#0 – Kou Shibusawa 40th Anniversary Special: Producer Roundtable – Producers of the Kou Shibusawa brand gather and talk about various topics. The “Kou Shibusawa Game Memories” gathered in advanced from fans will also be presented. Featuring Yukinori Ito (Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou producer), Hiroyuki Koyama (Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi producer), Kazuhiro Echigoya (Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV producer), and Hidehisa Yamaguchi (Winning Post 9 2021 producer).

– Producers of the Kou Shibusawa brand gather and talk about various topics. The “Kou Shibusawa Game Memories” gathered in advanced from fans will also be presented. Featuring Yukinori Ito (Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou producer), Hiroyuki Koyama (Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi producer), Kazuhiro Echigoya (Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV producer), and Hidehisa Yamaguchi (Winning Post 9 2021 producer). 16:30 to 16:45 – Shopping – Information about Kou Shibusawa 40th Anniversary-related merchandise, as well as special information about a limited time sale, which you can only take part in if you watch this segment!

– Information about Kou Shibusawa 40th Anniversary-related merchandise, as well as special information about a limited time sale, which you can only take part in if you watch this segment! 17:50 to 18:10 – Time Trials! Monster Rancher Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special Program! – Can We Get Everything Done!? – A live broadcast of the finals of the “Monster Koushien 2021 Summer” tournament, and information about the memorial Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX box set. Will Kacho FUJITA be able to announce everything within the time limit?! Featuring Kazumi Fujita a.k.a Kacho FUJITA (Monster Rancher series executive producer) and Akira Tsuchiya (producer).

– A live broadcast of the finals of the “Monster Koushien 2021 Summer” tournament, and information about the memorial Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX box set. Will Kacho FUJITA be able to announce everything within the time limit?! Featuring Kazumi Fujita a.k.a Kacho FUJITA (Monster Rancher series executive producer) and Akira Tsuchiya (producer). 18:35 to 19:35 – Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation – A Full-Moon-Viewing Party with the Venuses! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Edition! – Filled to the brim with information, beginning with the latest information for Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation, challenge activities obtaining in-game items such as the “Guaranteed SSR Ticket Gacha (October 2021 edition)” and more! In addition, the return of the “Depend on the Venuses! Owner Counseling Session”! Owner problems / worries sent to program will be answered by the guests in the style of the characters. Featuring Azumi Waki (Sayuri voice actor), Miyuri Shimabukuro (Nanami voice actor), and MC Sawa Orinaga.

– Filled to the brim with information, beginning with the latest information for Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation, challenge activities obtaining in-game items such as the “Guaranteed SSR Ticket Gacha (October 2021 edition)” and more! In addition, the return of the “Depend on the Venuses! Owner Counseling Session”! Owner problems / worries sent to program will be answered by the guests in the style of the characters. Featuring Azumi Waki (Sayuri voice actor), Miyuri Shimabukuro (Nanami voice actor), and MC Sawa Orinaga. 19:45 to 19:55 – Ending

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles