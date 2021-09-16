Deltarune Chapter 2 Arrives Tomorrow for PC - News

Developer tobyfox announced Deltarune Chapter 2 will launch for PC on September 17 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on its official website.

Read an FAQ of Deltarune Chapter 2 below:

Q. How do I ensure my save file from Chapter 1 carries over to Chapter 2? A. Completion data is generated when you see the credits of Chapter 1. (Go to sleep in your bed at the end of the game.)

Q. I’m on a different computer from the one I played Chapter 1 with. Can I play Chapter 2? A. You can play Chapter 2 without save data from Chapter 1. As long as you generally remember what happened story-wise, you’ll be fine.

Q. So is Chapter 2 the rest of the game? This is it!? A. There are planned to be more chapters than Chapter 2. However, we've only completed Chapter 2 so far, so please be patient.



DELTARUNE Chapter 2 will release at 8PM ET on 9/17.

Thanks for waiting.https://t.co/dY8doW04bT pic.twitter.com/SJssTEF5gV — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 16, 2021

Deltarune Chapter 1 first launched for PC on its official website in October 2018, followed by the Nintendo switch and PlayStation 4 in February 2019.

