GTA V First in Australia, While Civilization VI Makes Surprise Return - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V is back on top in Australia after being briefly dethroned by Aliens: Fireteam Elite the previous week, according to IGEA data for the week ending 3rd September 2021.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is already out of the top 10, but perhaps the biggest surprise is the return of Sid Meier's Civilization VI to the charts - it claimed 3rd.

The other re-entries were Red Dead Redemption 2 in 5th, Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 7th, and F1 2021 in 10th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Sid Meier's Civilization VI Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut Ring Fit Adventure F1 2021

