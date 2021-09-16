GTA V First in Australia, While Civilization VI Makes Surprise Return - SalesCraig Snow , posted 5 hours ago / 328 Views
Grand Theft Auto V is back on top in Australia after being briefly dethroned by Aliens: Fireteam Elite the previous week, according to IGEA data for the week ending 3rd September 2021.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite is already out of the top 10, but perhaps the biggest surprise is the return of Sid Meier's Civilization VI to the charts - it claimed 3rd.
The other re-entries were Red Dead Redemption 2 in 5th, Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 7th, and F1 2021 in 10th.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Ring Fit Adventure
- F1 2021
