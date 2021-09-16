New WipEout Game Officially Announced... for Mobile - News

WipEout Rush is the next game in Sony's beloved WipEout franchise, IGN is reporting. Unfortunately for fans hoping for a new entry to showcase the capabilities of Sony's latest console, it's a mobile title.

You can check out the debut trailer below:

The game is being developed by Amuzo and is expected to launch on iOS and Android devices early next year.

"WipEout Rush includes 60 ships from the original games as well as a single-player campaign featuring 12 championship cup races across five distinct environments. That campaign also includes comic book-influenced storytelling that will give more personality to the racers. And in one more nod to the originals, WipEout Rush features an original electronica soundtrack from veteran Sony musician Alastair Lyndsay".

Excuse me while I go and play WipEout Omega Collection while weeping over what could have been.

