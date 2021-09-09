Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Announced for PS5 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Aspyr Media, and Lucasfilm Games have announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for the PlayStation 5.

Sony says it is a "console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch."

View the announcement trailer below:

