New PS5 Model Reportedly Runs Cooler, According to New Test

A new version of the PS5 with a disc drive were spotted for sale in Australia, Japan, and parts of the US last month. The launch PS5 consoles used a CFI-1XXX model number, while the new model spotted in Australia uses CFI-11XX. he revised hardware model - CFI-1100B - weighs 3.6 Kg, while the launch model - CFI-1000B - weighs 3.9 Kg.

A video from YouTuber Austin Evans has solved why the new PS5 model is 300 grams lighter than the launch PS5 model. Sony has changed out the heatsink with a much smaller version. Testing by Evans discovered the air coming out of the console ran hotter than launch PS5 consoles by about 3C to 5C.

YouTube channel Hardware Busters has now done a more in-depth look at the revised PS5 model who measured the temperature of the internal components of the console, rather than the heat of the exhaust vents.

The testing shows the CPU in the new PS model runs cooler than launch consoles by 11C. The CPU in the launch PS5 runs around 51.15C, while the new model runs around 40.08C.

However, the memory does run hotter in the new model at 48.2C compared to 40.88C on the launch units. VRM also runs slightly warmer at 46.32C, compared to 44.97C.

"They have exactly the same fans, power consumption is about the same, fan speed is also the same. The only difference is in the heat sink," said Hardware Busters.

"It’s evident now that the heat sink in the new PlayStation 5 performs better. Yes, it is smaller and weighs 300g less in the new model, but it is more effective. I measured 11C lower CPU temperature on the new PS5 model.

"The memory difference. Yes, it was 8C higher in the new model, but what matters the most is CPU temperature. The new heat sink looks to be better according to my data."

