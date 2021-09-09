Monster Hunter Rise Rated for PC in Korea and Germany - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Two ratings for the upcoming PC version of Monster Hunter Rise have been spotted. The game was rated for PC in Korea and Germany. The ratings were discovered by Twisted Voxel and ResetEra.

Capcom will be attending Tokyo Games Show 2021, so there is a chance they might give a release date for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Rise first released for the Nintendo Switch in March 2022, while the PC version is schedule to launch sometime in early 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 7.3 million units on the Nintendo Switch as of June 30, 2021. This makes it the seventh best-selling Capcom game of all time after only four months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles