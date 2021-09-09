Football Manager 2022 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive have announced Football Manager 2022 for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Football Manager 2022 Mobile for iOS and Android, as well as a Nintendo Switch version.

The game will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. A release date for the Nintendo Switch version will be announced soon.

Here is an overview of the game:

Football isn’t just about being the best and winning.

It’s about overcoming the odds, realizing your dreams, and earning your success through craft and skill.

Fighting your way to the top and shocking the world or clawing your way back from the brink—these are the moments that taste sweetest.

You’re the architect of your club’s destiny—their fortunes rest with you.

Prevail in the moments that matter to turn your club’s dreams into reality and earn your place alongside the managerial greats.

New features, game upgrades and licensing updates will drop in late September.

Key Features:

Embark on a journey to the top of the game, meeting the objectives of your club’s hierarchy and the lofty expectations of the fans.

Scour the globe for undiscovered talent or build your squad from within, pushing your prospects in training to realize their potential.

Create a footballing identity for your players to buy into, with tactics and strategies designed to deliver success for your team on Matchday.

(Early Access debuts roughly two weeks prior to the November 9th street date—pre-purchase any time before launch on Steam to play first. The Early Access version of the game may go live at different times on different platforms.)

