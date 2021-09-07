Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 6: Austria, Germany, Switzerland Out Now - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio announced the World Update 6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for free. The update adds new details to Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

World Update 6 adds new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps and several brand-new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, Graz and Vienna in Austria. It adds new details to the mountain ranges of the Alps.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

Our vision is to continuously improve and expand Microsoft Flight Simulator on a regular basis.

This month, the virtual world of Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting its next major update by focusing on the marvelous regions of Austria, Germany & Switzerland. Renowned for its glorious mountain ranges, ubiquitous castles and stunning vistas, this region comes to life with World Update VI.

Our latest World Update contains new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps and several brand-new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, Graz and Vienna in Austria. The update drastically enhances the visuals of these three countries and the beautiful mountain-ranges of the Alps.

The team has also hand-crafted over 100 well-known locations (points of interest, or POIs) and several airports including Lübeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt and St. Gallen. The update also includes new discovery flights, landing challenges and bush trips that take simmers across this beautiful region of our planet.

World Update VI: Austria, Germany and Switzerland is available free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users today. Be sure your simulator is up to date first, then visit the Marketplace to download the latest world update and immerse yourself in this magnificent and expansive corner of the world. The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass.

