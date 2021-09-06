Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Tops the French Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken first place on the French charts in week 34, 2021, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second place and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) is in third place. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5) is in fourth place place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Xbox Series X|S

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021

PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021 Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW

Xbox One FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Cottage Living

