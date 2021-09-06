GTAV Once Again Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has once again topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 29, 2021.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite debuted in second place. It was the only new title in the top 10.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is up one spot to take third place and Need For Speed: Heat raced up the charts to take fourth place. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut dropped from second to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla Need For Speed: Heat Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Battlefield V Snowrunner God of War Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Monopoly Plus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

