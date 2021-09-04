God of War Creator: New PlayStation Game Will Make People 'Lose Their F***ing Minds' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,431 Views
God of War creator and Twisted Metal co-creator David Jaffe via Twitter revealed he has found about a new PlayStation game that is in development and he said when people find out about the game they will "lose their fucking minds."
This new PlayStation game he is not sure if it will be unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.
"Just found out about a new PlayStation game they are making-no idea when it get unveiled (maybe next week, maybe not)," said Jaffe. "But just know when it does, people are [going to] lose their fucking minds! Bad ass!!!"
It is rumored the next God of War game, God of War: Ragnarok, will make an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase 2021.
Other upcoming games for the PlayStation 5 includes Horizon Forbidden West on February 18, 2022 and Gran Turismo 7 with a release sometime in 2022. God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are confirmed to release on the PS5 and PS4.
here's useless tweet but if I don't say something i will explode!!!— DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) September 4, 2021
Maybe the rumored MGS remake, or Silent Hill. But yeah, I also read the headline as him hyping up the next GOW.
Is anything able to make someone lose their mind? There are so many rumors these days that people already expect everything. So I will be very surprised if it's something truly shocking.
Hopefully he means blow your mind because it looks/plays amazing versus it being a much rumoured game or anything. I think a new IP is with unexpectedly inventive gameplay could do that
But he's probably trolling & referencing GOW...
I would like to see Final Fantasy XVI but it will probably be God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, GT5, Forspoken, MGS Remake... AND I'M FINE WITH IT.
I would love to have a bad ass video game shown that makes me lose my f-ing mind. Has only happened two times in video games for me, Mario 64 and Resident Evil 7 in VR.
I thought he was talking about the new GOW lol, well seems like a megaton announcement might be soon
I initially interpreted the headline as he was getting everyone pumped for the new GoW lmao my body is ready though!!!!