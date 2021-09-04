God of War Creator: New PlayStation Game Will Make People 'Lose Their F***ing Minds' - News

God of War creator and Twisted Metal co-creator David Jaffe via Twitter revealed he has found about a new PlayStation game that is in development and he said when people find out about the game they will "lose their fucking minds."

This new PlayStation game he is not sure if it will be unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

"Just found out about a new PlayStation game they are making-no idea when it get unveiled (maybe next week, maybe not)," said Jaffe. "But just know when it does, people are [going to] lose their fucking minds! Bad ass!!!"

It is rumored the next God of War game, God of War: Ragnarok, will make an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Other upcoming games for the PlayStation 5 includes Horizon Forbidden West on February 18, 2022 and Gran Turismo 7 with a release sometime in 2022. God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are confirmed to release on the PS5 and PS4.

