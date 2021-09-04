Skabma: Snowfall Arrives Q1 2022 for PC - News

Publisher PID Games and developer Red Stage Entertainment announced Skabma: Snowfall will launch for PC via Steam in Q1 2022 for $16.99 / €16.99. Console versions of the game is also in development.

Skabma: Snowfall is a never before seen representation of indigenous Sami stories and culture. Explore Nordic beauty in a world where the old northern campfire tales come alive! Use your wits to solve environmental puzzles and platforming challenges in this narrative third-person adventure.

Save Your Home!

The daily life of a Sami village is disturbed after an accident at a nearby Tar-Burning Pit. An odd disease starts spreading across the area, affecting everything from the land to the people and animals.

You play as Ailu, a young Sami herder searching for a runaway reindeer doe. The mystery of the growing disorder starts to unravel when Ailu finds an old enchanted drum, Goavddis. Time is running out for the infected, but the long lost knowledge of Sami healers, Noaidis, is still beating within the drum.

What is lost can always be regained! Find the four Familiar Spirits and reconnect with nature to find the source of the disease. It’s your time to become a new Noaidi for a new era!

Key Features:

Story-Driven – An unique story tied to the last indigenous people of Europe, Sami. Embrace the cutscenes fully voiced in Northern Sami and immerse yourself in this narrative adventure.

– An unique story tied to the last indigenous people of Europe, Sami. Embrace the cutscenes fully voiced in Northern Sami and immerse yourself in this narrative adventure. Familiar Spirits – Find four familiar spirits, Skuolfi—The Owl, Guovza; The Bear, Camsa; The Trout and Rieban; The Fox—with varying powers affecting your movement and ability to Attune the Disorder spreading through Samiland.

– Find four familiar spirits, Skuolfi—The Owl, Guovza; The Bear, Camsa; The Trout and Rieban; The Fox—with varying powers affecting your movement and ability to Attune the Disorder spreading through Samiland. Drum and Explore – Use your drum and Familiar Spirits’ powers to reveal invisible elements in the arctic nature. Follow the trails leading to collectables, spirits of people and trees that will help you through obstacles and environmental puzzles.

– Use your drum and Familiar Spirits’ powers to reveal invisible elements in the arctic nature. Follow the trails leading to collectables, spirits of people and trees that will help you through obstacles and environmental puzzles. Immersive Northern World – Discover mysterious landscapes across the physical and spiritual worlds with spellbinding music including traditional Sami yoik-singing from award-winning Hilda Lansman. Explore Ailu’s world, find grandfather’s family treasures, notes on outsiders’ view of Sami culture, catch hares and talk to spirits to learn more about the game world and Sami stories.

