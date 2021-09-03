Chip Shortage to Continue Through Late 2022, Toshiba Warns - News

There has been a global chip shortage causing demand for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console to far outstrip supply. It appears shortages for the latest video game consoles will continue through late 2022.

Toshiba's director in charge of semiconductors Takeshi Kamebuchi speaking with Bloomberg says chip shortages are expected to continue through at least September 2022.

"The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year," said Kamebuchi. "In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023."

Kamebuchi added game console makers are making the strongest demands and apologized for the frustration seen in the industry.

"We consider which customer faces the most severe situation, such as the risk of the whole production line halting or the business getting obliterated without the supply of chips," he said.

"Game console makers are among the customers making the strongest demands and I’m sincerely sorry for their frustration as none of them have a 100% satisfaction."

