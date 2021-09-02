Rumor: God of War: Ragnarok to be Shown at September 9 PlayStation Showcase - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier today announced it will host PlayStation Showcase 2021 on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be around 40 minutes long and features "updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond."

Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker who leaked Sony would host a PlayStation event in September has teased via Twitter the next God of War game, God of War: Ragnarok, will make an appearance at the September 9 PlayStation showcase.

VideoGamesChronicle's Andy Robinson also said he has been told there will be "some super announcements" during the PlayStation showcase.

Other upcoming games for the PlayStation 5 includes Horizon Forbidden West on February 18, 2022 and Gran Turismo 7 with a release sometime in 2022. God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are confirmed to release on the PS5 and PS4.

I’ve been told there are some super announcements in this. https://t.co/S1uy7qycnP — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) September 2, 2021

