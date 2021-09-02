eFootball 2022 Arrives September 30 - News

Konami announced eFootball 2022 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 30. The mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 will be updated to eFootball 2022 sometime this fall.

Here is an overview of the game:

eFootball World is at the very core of the eFootball experience.

In here, you can play with Authentic Teams to recreate your favorite real-life rivalries. On the other hand, you can create your Creative Team by signing and developing players of your choice.

When you are ready, face off against rivals from around the globe on the biggest stages and the most exciting events.

Key Features:

Match – Authentic – Take control of amazing teams like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus and FC Bayern München to play against other users.

– Take control of amazing teams like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus and FC Bayern München to play against other users. Trial Matches – Play offline matches against human or AI opponents, using the 9 Authentic Teams listed below. FC Barcelona FC Bayern Munchen Juventus Manchester United Arsenal Corinthians Flamengo Sao Paulo River Plate

– Play offline matches against human or AI opponents, using the 9 Authentic Teams listed below. Events – Play online player-versus-player matches and complete mission objectives to earn rewards.

– Play online player-versus-player matches and complete mission objectives to earn rewards. Cross-Gen Matches – Naturally, you will be able to play matches against users on the same console as you. On top of that, you will be able to play against users on other generations of the same console, e.g. PlayStation 5 users vs. PlayStation 4 users or Xbox Series X|S users vs. Xbox One users.

New Modes and Features Coming Fall 2021

The update scheduled for release this Autumn brings with it a ton of new and exciting features, like “Creative Team,” where you can build your own dream team, as well as compatibility with smart devices. In fact, we’re planning on introducing new features with every update to be released, so stay tuned for what’s coming!

Creative Team – Build your dream team and face off against users from around the globe. Sign players and managers that fit your chosen formation and tactics, and develop them to their full potential. In eFootball 2022 you’ll be able to target the signings you covet the most, and you can also develop the player as you see fit. This all means that when the final whistle is blown, it rests on your shoulders whether you step off the pitch winners or losers! So get out there and make your dream team a reality!

– Build your dream team and face off against users from around the globe. Sign players and managers that fit your chosen formation and tactics, and develop them to their full potential. In eFootball 2022 you’ll be able to target the signings you covet the most, and you can also develop the player as you see fit. This all means that when the final whistle is blown, it rests on your shoulders whether you step off the pitch winners or losers! So get out there and make your dream team a reality! Match Passes (scheduled for implementation at a later date) – With every match you play, you’ll have the chance to earn rewards like the “Nominating Contract,” which allows you to sign a player of your choosing, among other items. You can purchase an “Advantage Match Pass” using eFootball Coins to get even more items!

(scheduled for implementation at a later date) – With every match you play, you’ll have the chance to earn rewards like the “Nominating Contract,” which allows you to sign a player of your choosing, among other items. You can purchase an “Advantage Match Pass” using eFootball Coins to get even more items! Objectives – You can receive amazing rewards for completing objectives. Each objective will have its own reward, so make sure you do your best to complete as many as you can. If you want even better rewards, try completing Premium Objectives, which are unlocked using eFootball Coins!

