PlayStation Showcase 2021 Set for September 9 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host PlayStation Showcase 2021 on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be around 40 minutes long and features "updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase."

There will be nothing new on the next-generation PlayStation VR at the showcase.

