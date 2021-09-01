Developer: First-Party Devs Will be the Ones to Get the Most Out of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

White Paper Games David Smith, who is the platform programmer on Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, in an interview with GamingBolt discussed the difference between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Smith said cross-platform games won't have much difference between the different console versions and it is first-party studios who will get the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

"When it comes to the smaller teams working on cross-platform titles, it won’t make that much difference," Smith said. "Ultimately the Unreal Engine is constantly being optimised for both sets of hardware and it’s in Epic’s interest to keep them in line with each other supporting features like ray tracing. We haven’t noticed any significant performance differences between the two consoles during development of Conway.

"The first-party studios and platform holder partners will be the ones with the time and resources to push and get the absolute most out of the hardware. We’re really looking forward to seeing what companies like Naughty Dog and The Coalition manage to accomplish on PS5 and Xbox Series respectively."

Conway: Disappearance at Dalhia View will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Fall 2021.

