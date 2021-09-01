Fading Afternoon Arrives September 2022 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Circle Entertainment and developer yeo announced Fading Afternoon will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in September 2022.

You play as Seiji Maruyama, a middle-aged yakuza recently released from prison. Old tropes are here but you can choose to not follow them. The question is—does anything really matter that much now?

Key Features:

Multiple endings.

Complex beat ’em up action.

Mini-games.

A city to explore.

