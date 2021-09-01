Demon Gaze EXTRA Arrives December 9 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced Demon Gaze EXTRA will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide on December 9 for $59.99.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

What is Demon Gaze EXTRA?

Since its release in Japan in 2013 and overseas in 2014, the original dungeon RPG Demon Gaze was an instant hit.

The game takes place in the Misrid region in the west, a land now desolate and cursed due to a terrible tragedy that occurred long ago. After losing his memory and waking up at the Dragon Inn, the protagonist becomes a bounty hunter using the Demon Gaze, an eye that controls Demons. As a Demon Gazer, he is uniquely capable of taking on the Demons that dwell in the region’s labyrinths.

With its innovative system, engrossing storyline and thrilling challenges, Demon Gaze EXTRA retains its original flavor while adding enhanced graphics and a number of new elements for an even greater gameplay experience. This gem is guaranteed to delight past Demon Gazers, as well as new fans of dungeon RPGs!

In EXTRA, a Wide Variety of Labyrinths (Dungeons) Await!

The game takes place in the Misrid region, where there are many unique labyrinths above ground, underground, and even underwater. Remastered graphics give dungeon-crawling a more realistic feel!

The Dragon Inn: Bounty Hunter HQ

When the hero returns from a labyrinth, he is greeted at the Dragon Inn by a group of characters, all with unique personalities. The atmosphere here is cheerful, fun, and sometimes even serious.

Use the Demon Gaze to Hunt Down Android-Like Lifeforms Known as Demons!

Demons are android-like creatures that suddenly appeared in Misrid, and when they unleash their true power, they reveal even more vicious abilities.

If you defeat these masters of the labyrinths, you will gain abilities unique to each Demon’s personality. You can also use the Open Demon command to summon them to participate in battle.

All-New Gameplay Enhancements and Add-Ons!

While the original Demon Gaze had its fans, some players may have been discouraged by its challenging gameplay style.

In Demon Gaze EXTRA, various elements have been tweaked, including the addition of a high-speed battle function, a retry function, and an enhanced autopilot function. Now, even dungeon

RPG Beginners Need Not Fear!

The enhanced autopilot function is a streamlined version of the revolutionary feature from the original Demon Gaze. This, along with the addition of a high-speed battle function speeds up repeated battles in dungeons, allowing players to explore labyrinths more easily. In addition, Demon Gaze EXTRA has a retry function that allows players to go back to the beginning of a battle and try again in the event of a defeat.

From the middle of the game, the all-new job category Machina unlocks. After clearing the story, players can obtain unique items from subsequent playthroughs and use Demon Gaze EXTRA‘s new item synthesis feature to customize legendary equipment.

Subtitles in Three Languages and English Audio!

Demon Gaze EXTRA offers English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean subtitles, allowing players to enjoy the game in the language of their choice. In addition to the original Japanese, English audio is also available for more global appeal.

Notes:

The PlayStation 4 version for Asia will be available in Traditional Chinese and Korean, while the PlayStation 4 version for North America and Europe will be available in English only.

First-purchase / early bird bonus includes “Healing Wand” and “Armor Gem Assortment Set” downloadable content.

The first-purchase bonus for the package version and the early bird bonus for the digital version includes the “Healing Wand” and “Armor Gem Assortment Set” downloadable content items.

In addition, the Digital Deluxe Edition (Nintendo Switch) and Digital Premium Edition (PlayStation 4) will be available for download, including “The Perfect Jewel Set” and other essential downloadable content items.

