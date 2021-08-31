Xenocider Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer 2Dream Corporation have announced third-person rail shooter, Xenocider, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Blast through corrupted worlds in this HD remaster of a cult classic!

Take the role of Xara, a cyborg from a remote planet transformed into the ultimate weapon of mass destruction thanks to her superhuman strength, speed and combat prowess in the most extreme environments. Blast through wild, corrupted worlds to eradicate all life and take down menacing bosses to reduce entire civilizations to ash.

Xenocider is a third-person rail shooter inspired by arcade classics and presented in nostalgic 32-bit style! Hover into battle, jump, dodge and take aim at swarms of enemies as they try to put an end to Xara’s extermination mission. Customize abilities between stages by equipping different “Xenopods” to float at Xara’s side and enhance her firepower!

This updated remaster of Xenocider features low-poly graphics combined with new lighting effects and high-quality textures, making it the definitive way to experience this rockin’ cult hit!

Key Features:

Enjoy 3D rail shooter action that’s easy to play, difficult to master.

Blast enemies from a third-person perspective following Xara on her hover-board!

Customize controls and “Xenopod” weapon loadouts to suit your play style!

Immerse yourself in HD remastered graphics at 60 fps.

Explore seven worlds with alternate routes and secrets.

Upgrade skills as you progress.

Rock out to a soundtrack by Juanjo Martin!

Unlock new game modes and earn in-game rewards.

